On Thursday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat discussed Rep. Al Green’s (D-Texas) “grilling” of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on how many of the 21 corporations and nonprofit organizations involved in Facebook’s Libra Association are run by mostly white men.

“Is it true that the Libra Association oversees the Libra project?” Green asked.

“Congressman, yes,” Zuckerberg replied.

“And is it true that global corporations make up the association?” Green asked.

“Congressman, the association is made of, to date, 21 companies and nonprofit organizations as well,” Zuckerberg replied.

“Of the 21, how many are headed by women?” Green asked.

“Congressman, I do not know the answer off the top of my head, but I can get it for you,” Zuckerberg replied.

“Well, I believe you can get it, Mr. Zuckerberg. But, one would assume that you would know who heads these—” Green said.

Pat paused the video and asserted that no one would assume that Zuckerberg would know who headed these corporations.

Green went on to ask Zuckerberg if any members of the minority or the LGBTQ+ community were involved with this association.

“Congressman, I do not know the answer,” Zuckerberg said.

Pat sarcastically asked how Zuckerberg could not know the answers to Green’s questions and joked that Zuckerberg should have put recording devices in the bedrooms of the people running the organizations in the association to know the sexual preference of each of those heading up the 21 companies.

Eventually, Green got to the “point” he was trying to make and asked Zuckerberg if it were true that the Libra Association is made up of mostly white men.

