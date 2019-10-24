On today’s podcast we cover the hearing in Congress featuring Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and how Democrats were so incredibly awful in it they managed to make him into a sympathetic character. Also, Republican finally showing a little backbone in impeachment fraud, and after calling him every name in the book, never-Trumpers get upset when the President returns the favor and calls them “human scum.”

Listen to the show:

House Republicans, after prodding by the President, protested against the impeachment hearings taking place in secret. Democrats and the media were beside themselves with outrage, claiming their work is somehow in need of being treated like national security secrets even though Democrats leak anything they can use to advance their narrative. The whole thing is a joke and a sham, we explain it all.

Never-Trumpers and their liberal protectors were outraged when President Trump called them “human scum.” After years of calling him the new Hitler, a totalitarian monster, and every other name you can think of, they always cry like a 3-year-old with a skinned knee when Trump hits back. Which is why his voters support him so feverishly, they’re used to weak Republicans who enter every political fight with an apologetic mindset who cave at the first sign of resistance. President Trump does not play the old game. We give all the examples and get into it.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tried to testify about his proposed crypto-currency before the House Financial Services Committee in the House yesterday, but Democrats had no interest in doing anything other than trying to blame him for Hillary’s loss in 2020 can accuse him of racism. Most Democrats who questioned him had no interest in his answers, sticking to their prepared scripts and attacking him for daring to speak with conservatives. They disgraced themselves. We have all the audio.

