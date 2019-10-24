President Donald Trump responded to Democrat mockery after he said the United States was building a wall in Colorado.

Trump emphasized on Twitter early Thursday morning he was just kidding when he spoke at the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“(Kiddingly) We’re building a Wall in Colorado’ (then stated, ‘we’re not building a Wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the Wall we’re building on the Border’) refered to people in the very packed auditorium, from Colorado & Kansas, getting the benefit of the Border Wall!” he wrote.

Below is the full text of the president’s remarks on Wednesday about building walls:

You know why we’re going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on their border. And they didn’t have it. And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico, and we’re building a wall in Colorado. (Applause.) We’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works, that you can’t get over, you can’t get under. (Applause.) And we’re building a wall in Texas. (Applause.) And we’re not building a wall in Kansas, but they get the benefit of the walls that we just mentioned.