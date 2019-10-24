President Donald Trump revealed on Thursday that he planned to go to game five of the World Series in Washington, DC, on Sunday if the series continues that far.

The president revealed his plans after awarding the Medal of Freedom to automotive sports business icon Roger Penske when one reporter asked if he would attend the game.

“Yes,” Trump replied. “On Sunday.”

When asked if he was going to throw out the opening pitch, Trump quipped, “I don‘t know. They got to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor — I’ll look too heavy.”

The Washington Nationals currently hold a 2-0 lead in the World Series, and the winner is the best of seven games. The Nationals are traveling back to Washington, DC, for games three and four, which are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Game five will take place on Sunday if the Nationals fail to sweep the Houston Astros for the championship.

The team confirmed that there were no plans for the president to throw out the first pitch.

