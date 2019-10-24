(CNBC) The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Thursday as Wall Street slogged through the busiest day of the earnings season, with 3M’s results offsetting a strong report from Microsoft.

The 30-stock average dropped 11 points, or 0.04%. Shares of 3M fell 3.7%, shaving off 42 points from the Dow. Microsoft, meanwhile, climbed 1.8% but added just 17 points to the index.

3M cut its full-year earnings forecast, overshadowing stronger-than-expected results for the quarter. In turn, Microsoft rose as investors cheered earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations.

