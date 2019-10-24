(WCIV) A sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while working traffic control outside a school early Thursday morning, Oct. 24.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports Deputy Chelsea Cockrell was directing traffic at Lugoff Elementary School shortly after 7 a.m. when the incident happened.

Despite her vehicle’s blue lights being on and wearing her bright yellow reflective jacket, witnesses say a man sped through school zone at approximately 40 mph, and hit Deputy Cockrell.

