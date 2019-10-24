The conservative and influential Drudge Report on Thursday faced pushback from other conservatives after mocking President TrumpDonald John TrumpSchedule for additional depositions in impeachment inquiry revealed Sondland attorney disputes key portions of Taylor testimony: report Impeachment inquiry might be public by mid-November: report MORE over his comment about building a wall in Colorado.

The Drudge Report featured an altered map of the U.S. to include the Mexican border extending up to the border of the Rocky Mountain State, leading some conservative media observers to push back on the conservative blog, noting that they think it seems that Matt Drudge Matthew (Matt) Nathan DrudgeMatt Drudge: Democratic nomination is Elizabeth Warren’s to lose Trump lashes out at media after border criticism Trump takes hit from conservative commentators on border wall MORE, the site’s founder, has recently soured on the president.

“We’re building a wall in Colorado,” the Drudge Report headline reads across the top of the website.

One conservative commentator said that the Drudge website was “like reading CNN these days” and another called Drudge “anti-Trumper number one.”

Don’t think @DRUDGE is going to be getting many moreinvites to Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/eCXtta9mav — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) October 24, 2019

Trump misspeaks, says Colorado instead of California, and Drudge makes it his top headline. WTF happened to Drudge? His website is like reading CNN these days. pic.twitter.com/oOnazMUEo1 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) October 23, 2019

does anyone know what @realDonaldTrump did to @DRUDGE to cause him to go from great news aggregation provider to anti-Trumper number one? Here’s a guy who did great work for so many years seemingly gone completely TDS. What gives? — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) October 23, 2019

In a speech from Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Trump said that he was “building a wall in Colorado” after talking about wall construction in neighboring New Mexico.

“We’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico and we’re building a wall in Colorado, we’re building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works, that you can’t get over, you can’t get under, and we’re building a wall in Texas. We’re not building a wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the walls we just mentioned,” said Trump during the speech.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Jared Schutz PolisColorado governor mocks Trump for saying he’s building wall there Protesters at Colorado State Capitol call for Columbus Day to be abolished Freedom of the press under fire in Colorado MORE (D) mocked Trump for his comments.

“Well this is awkward … Colorado doesn’t border Mexico,” Polis wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Good thing Colorado now offers free full day kindergarten so our kids can learn basic geography,” he added.

Expanding the wall along the U.S. southern border has been a focus of the Trump presidency after serving as one of his top campaign promises in 2016.