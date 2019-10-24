I accidentally published Ammo Grrrll’s weekly column one day early for a few minutes this morning. For some reason it feels to me like the end of the work week, if not the end of time. There will be no premature cachinnation on Power Line. I have therefore rescheduled Ammo Grrrll’s column for its timely release early tomorrow morning. We now return to our regularly scheduled programming.
Due to all too human error
http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/f53hFM70TMI/due-to-all-too-human-error.php