Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s election headquarters in Manchester, New Hampshire, was broken into, according to her campaign.

Andrew Taverrite, Warren’s New Hampshire communications director, told The Associated Press that the break-in occurred Wednesday evening and “we have no reason to believe this was targeted to the campaign or is anything further than a regular break-in.”

A burglary was reported at around 9 p.m. local time, said police officers in Manchester.

Warren is campaigning in New Hampshire and is slated to have a town hall at Dartmouth College in Hanover.

New Hampshire is hosting the first presidential primary on Feb. 11.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks during a Town Hall at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire on Sept. 25, 2019. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

A number of Democratic candidates have made stops in New Hampshire ahead of the primary. According to a YouGov poll on Oct. 13, she was in first place in the state at 32 percent.

Warren Leads Biden in Poll

In a new national poll from Quinnipiac University, Warren had 28 percent of support from Democrats while Joe Biden is No. 2 in the poll with 21 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has 15 percent.

The new survey is in contrast with a poll released by SSRS, which showed Biden had 34 percent of the voters while Warren had 19 percent.

From left, Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar, (D-Minn.), Sen. Cory Booker, (D-N.J.), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-Vt.), former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala Harris, (D-Calif.), entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former Housing Secretary Julian Castro are introduced for the Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC on the campus of Texas Southern University in Houston on Sept. 12, 2019,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

“The poll suggests that although Biden’s October debate performance did not blow away the audience (15 percent who watched or followed news about it said he had done the best job in the debate, well behind Warren’s 28 percent—but better than most on the stage), the arguments he made on health care, foreign policy, and the economy may have boosted his standing with the potential Democratic electorate,” according to an analysis of the poll.

“He holds a massive edge over the field on foreign policy (56 percent say he would handle it best, well ahead of Sanders at 13 percent and Warren at 11 percent), and tops the next closest candidate by nearly 20 points on the economy (38 percent Biden, 19 percent Sanders, 16 percent Warren). Biden also outpaces the rest of the field as most trusted on immigration (29 percent Biden, 16 percent each Warren and Sanders) and gun policy (27 percent vs. 13 percent Sanders and 11 percent Warren, with O’Rourke close at 9 percent),” the analysis also said.