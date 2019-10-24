(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Documents confirm the Secret Service interviewed Eminem to investigate “threatening lyrics” about President Trump used in 2017.

During the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2017, Eminem dove into a freestyle rap blasting the president and calling him a “kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust.” Later in 2017, he released the song Revival, which included lyrics that described Ivanka Trump being murdered in the back of his car.

In Eminem’s 2018 Kamikaze album, he included the lyrics, “Agent Orange just sent the Secret Service/To meet in person to see if I really think of hurtin’ him/Or ask if I’m linked to terrorists/I said, ‘Only when it comes to ink and lyricists.’”

