Los Angeles officials release up to 100 criminal illegal aliens who are in police custody every day, according to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official Timothy Robbins.

In testimony to Congress, Robbins said that before California’s sanctuary state law — which protects criminal illegal aliens in the state from deportation — Los Angeles police would turn over to ICE between 75 to 100 criminal illegal aliens every day.

Since the sanctuary state law was implemented, Robbins said that the number has dwindled to almost zero being turned over daily to ICE agents.

Robbins said:

Today, because of the sanctuary policies that are in place, we recieve less than five which means — with all things being equal — there are 70 to 100 criminal aliens hitting the streets of Los Angeles, alone, that is one city within the United States. This is a significant problem that has been overlooked for too long.

California has one of the most expansive sanctuary state laws in the nation. As Breitbart News has reported, California law enforcement officials have refused to turn at least 5,600 criminal illegal aliens over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation. Instead, these illegal aliens were released back into communities.

In one case last year, a 47-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador sought sanctuary in California after being deported from the U.S. six times. In September 2018, the illegal alien was charged with murdering three men — including 39-year-old Steven Cruze Jr. — by beating them to death with a baseball bat.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.