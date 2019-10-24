On Thursday’s broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” network legal analyst Andrew Napolitano shot down complaints Democrats were holding “secret” hearings during their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Napolitano said, “I read the House rules and as frustrating as it may be to have these hearings going on behind closed doors the hearings for which Congressman Schiff is presiding, they are consistent with the rules.”

He continued, “When were the rules written last? In January of 2015. And who signed them? John Boehner. And who enacted them, a Republican majority.”

He added, “These are not the impeachment hearings. The impeachment hearings have to be held in public by the House Judiciary Committee. This is the initial interview of witnesses to see what they have to say.”

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked,” And they will continue to go on and on and on until they find something on the president?”

Napolitano said, “Yes. That’s what police and prosecutors do. They come to a conclusion that the person is probably guilty, and then they look for evidence to support or negate that. That’s what Congressman Schiff is doing, and he’s following the rules, as frustrating as those rules are.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN