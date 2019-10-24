Meghan McCain took aim Thursday at Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, accusing him of engaging in “political stunts.”

McCain and her cohosts on ABC’s “The View” were discussing the fact that Gaetz, along with other House Republicans, had stormed into Wednesday’s closed-door impeachment hearing with Department of Defense official Laura Cooper. They argued that they were being denied access to the facts and that the process was unfair.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

Abby Huntsman began the segment by saying that the “spectacle” took away from the actual issues. “I don’t belong in this time in history on television in Politics because everything has become a spectacle. Everything is, how can I make this about myself? I wonder if that would have happened yesterday, if cable news didn’t exist, if the president wasn’t watching them,” Huntsman said. “Everything is political, but at the end of the day, if you are one of their constituents, doesn’t this frustrate you? There is no substance here.”

McCain jumped in then, bringing up the Democrats’ 2016 sit-in over gun control and saying, “I hate political stunts across the board in general. We elect people in order to serve in Congress.” (RELATED: ‘You Feckless Unpatriotic Cowards!’: Meghan McCain Unloads On White House For Abandoning Kurds)

“We elect you to get your freaking job done, one way or the other, and when you are sitting on a sit-in for 26 hours, or doing what Republicans did yesterday — Matt Gaetz, when did you become a TV star or want to be a TV star?” McCain continued. “You want to do that? Get the hell out of Congress! Get a TV job.”