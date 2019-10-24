Musician Harry Styles will be hosting and performing on “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 16.

The announcement was made on social media Thursday on the singer’s Twitter account.

He shared a photo of the typical sticky notes, but this time Styles’ name was on both sticky notes.

“DOUBLE DUTY,” he captioned the photo on both Twitter and Instagram.

Styles has appeared on “Saturday Night Live” three times in the past. Twice as a part of the all-boy band One Direction. The first appearance was in 2012 and then again in 2014. The band broke up in 2015. (RELATED: Harry Styles Reportedly Looking At Role Of Prince Eric In Live Action ‘Little Mermaid’)

His appearance on “Saturday Night Live” comes after he just released new music. Earlier in October, Styles released his single “Lights Up” along with a music video to go along with the song. He’s also been teasing other music on his Twitter account.

Styles appeared solo on “SNL” back in 2017 while Jimmy Fallon hosted. Every time he has appeared on “SNL,” the musician has also participated in sketches.

I’m excited to see Styles on the show. One Direction was one of my favorite bands because all of the members had such great personalities. If he performs “Lights Up,” it’ll be one of the first opportunities for him to perform the song live.