(WFLA) You really don’t want to do this. This is what every person must utter after failing to complete a tour of McKamey Manor.

Russ McKamey owns and operates the most terrifying haunted house experience in America — one you’re not allowed to attend until you watch a two-hour-long video, sign a 40-page waiver, create a safe word, pass a physical, and more.

Read the full story ›

The post Haunted house requires 40-page waiver, doctor’s note, safe word appeared first on WND.