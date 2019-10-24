Kathryn Wheelbarger is the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs and was reportedly involved in the handling of military aid to Ukraine, while Vindman is the National Security Council director for European affairs and was one of five administration officials chosen to attend the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (RELATED: Democrats Flout Congressional Procedure To Keep Impeachment Inquiry Secret)
Here’s Who The Democrats Have Lined Up For Depositions In The Impeachment Inquiry
https://dailycaller.com/2019/10/24/democrat-schedule-depositions-impeachment-inquiry/