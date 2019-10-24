Hillary Clinton’s chances of entering the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination are “somewhere between highly unlikely and zero, but it’s not zero,” longtime adviser Philippe Reines said Thursday.

“I don’t know how to be more honest than that,” Reines told Dana Perino on Fox News. “These folks are never shutting the door on things.

“To the extent that I’ve talked to her about the race and in general what she’s up to, I do think she’s been looking and watching wistfully — which is totally understandable, given the race she went through in 2016.”

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Clinton, the former Secretary of State; ex-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; and Clinton’s predecessor, John Kerry; were being approached by Democratic Party leaders to enter the race because of disenchantment with the current field.

Reines told Perino that Clinton still believed the outcome of the 2016 race was unfair and that she felt she could be a better president than Republican Donald Trump.

“We have seen enough of her to know that she does not think 2016 was a fair outcome,” he said. “She also believes she would be a better president.

“There’s nothing she seen the last 3½ years that makes her think any differently.”

Regardless of who enters the race at this stage, Reines said they would face fundraising and organizational challenges — though it might not affect the current contenders.

“They’d have a very difficult time,” he said. “Difficult time raising money, having staff, having organization.

“While it would be an annoyance, I don’t think someone’s position would be compromised.”