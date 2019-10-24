Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton blamed “flashing videos” on the “dark web” for her 2016 presidential election loss last Friday during a radio interview.

Clinton said on Campaign HQ’s podcast that she anticipates President Donald Trump will employ a similar strategy to win re-election next November. (RELATED: ‘Error’ Page On Trump’s Website Shows Hillary Clinton As President)

“I think it’s going to be the same as 2016,” Clinton said. “I’m going to show you in these flashing videos that appear and then disappear and they’re on the dark web and nobody can find them, but you’re going to see them and you’re going to see that person doing these horrible things.”

Clinton’s appearance on the podcast made waves last week after she accused long-shot Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard of being groomed by the Russians for a third party run. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Endorses Andrew Yang’s Universal Basic Income Plan.)

“I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate,” Clinton said.

Gabbard responded by lambasting her party’s 2016 nominee over her past foreign policy failures, calling Clinton “the queen of warmongers.”

Clinton has repeatedly blamed Russian interference and internet trolls for her loss to Trump four years ago.