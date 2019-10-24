(GATEWAY PUNDIT) The Biden crime family’s scandal just expanded from Ukraine and China into Romania.

In 2016, the final year of the Obama Administration, Hunter Biden traveled to Romania to meet with a shady real estate tycoon who was accused of orchestrating a corrupt land deal.

The Romanian businessman was Gabriel “Puiu” Popoviciu, a wealthy real estate tycoon, and Hunter Biden was brought in to be his lawyer, according to a new report by NBC News.

