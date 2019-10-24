Former President Jimmy Carter was released from the hospital on Thursday, several days after he suffered a fall at his house, his center said.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has been released from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center. He is looking forward to continuing to recuperate at his home in Plains, Georgia, and thanks everyone for their kind well wishes,” Deanna Congileo, director of communications for The Carter Center, said in a statement.

Carter, who recently turned 95, fell at home in Plains, Georgia on Monday.

He was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center for treatment. He suffered a minor pelvic fracture.

The hospitalization was for “observation and treatment,” according to The Carter Center.

“He is in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home,” the center said in a previous statement.

Carter also fell earlier this month, suffering a black eye and stitches above his brow.

Carter was seen helping build houses with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville just a day after that fall.

Carter also fell in May, breaking a hip. He underwent surgery at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Former President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity project in Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Despite Fall, Carter Helps Build House

With a bandage above his left eye and a large, red welt below it, Carter was greeted by a cheering crowd on Oct. 7 as he prepared to help build a home with Habitat for Humanity in Nashville.

Carter fell at home on Sunday, requiring 14 stitches, but he did not let his injuries keep him from participating in his 36th building project with the nonprofit Christian housing organization. He turned 95 on Oct. 1, becoming the first U.S. president to reach that milestone.

Before construction began, Carter led a morning devotion for a group of several hundred volunteers.

He walked slowly across the uneven, muddy ground to the stage helped by a cane and several people who were nearby to steady him. Once seated, Carter, who still teaches Sunday school twice a month at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, spoke in a clear voice, peppering his inspirational message with jokes.

He spoke about Jesus’s brother James who taught that “if your life is not filled with peace, joy, and thanksgiving, it’s your fault.’”

Carter said God gives us life and freedom. “With our freedom, every one of us can make a basic decision. … ‘What kind of person do I, myself, choose to be?’”

Carter said every person “can be a complete success in the eyes of God.”

Speaking about what makes a successful life, Carter reminded the crowd that Jesus was poor, and died young, abandoned by his closest friends.

“But Jesus lived a perfect life because he followed the will of God,” Carter said.

Joining Carter at the building site were former First Lady Rosalynn Carter; husband and wife country music stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood; and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report