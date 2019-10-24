Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wants to know why a witness called to testify as part of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry had his testimony rescheduled to this Saturday, when the House would not be in session and few members would be able to attend.

In a letter sent Wednesday to Philip T. Reeker, who currently serves as the acting assistant secretary for the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Jordan asked why the ambassador’s testimony was suddenly changed to Saturday and why he was no longer appearing at an event sponsored by a group that received money from Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that employed former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

“On Monday night, we learned that you have agreed to reschedule your testimony to Saturday, October 26, when the House of Representatives will not be in session,” Jordan wrote on behalf of committee Republicans. “Because the chairmen have excluded us from deliberations about deposition scheduling, we write to understand the circumstances that led to the rescheduling of your deposition to a date on which members may not be able to attend.”

The letter, obtained by The Daily Wire, states that House Republicans “have no confidence that Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff – who Speaker Pelosi chose to lead this ‘impeachment inquiry’ – is operating fairly or in good faith.”

“Since allegations of a potential quid pro quo arose in August 2019, Chairman Schiff has misled the American public about his involvement with the whistleblower complaint and publicly fabricated information about President Trump’s phone call with President Zelensky,” Jordan continued. “Chairman Schiff has chosen to conduct his inquiry behind closed doors with only a limited group of Members present, allowing selective leaks of cherry-picked information to paint misleading public narratives.”

Jordan suggested that if Reeker could be available to testify on a business day “in the near future,” he was encouraged to do so “to allow robust Member attendance and participation.”

In addition to questions regarding the rescheduling of his testimony, Jordan also asked Reeker about his participation in a panel discussion sponsored by the Atlantic Council.

“As you may know, in 2018, the Atlantic Council received between $100,00 and $249,999 from Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company linked to Hunter Biden,” Jordan wrote.

“As of yesterday morning, the Atlantic Council had removed your name as a panelist from the event.”

Burisma is the company that employed Hunter Biden on its Board of Directors, paying him more than $80,000 a month as a “ceremonial figure,” The Daily Wire previously reported.

Jordan provided multiple questions for Reeker to answer:

Please explain the circumstances that lead [sic] to the rescheduling of your deposition from October 23 to October 26. When did the discussions about rescheduling your deposition begin? Did you propose the rescheduling or did the Democrat staff? What were the reasons given for rescheduling your deposition to a Saturday? Did you discuss alternative business days on which to provide testimony? Please explain whether you are represented by private counsel in this matter. If so, who is your attorney? Please explain why your name was removed as a panelist from the Atlantic Council’s event, titled More In The Med: Revitalizing Nato’s Southern Strategy For An Era Of Great Power Competition?