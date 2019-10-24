A judge has ruled that a Texas father does have a right to participate in decisions about his son’s transgender transition.

The decision on Thursday came in a high-profile case in which a jury earlier ruled that the mother, who has told the boy he is a girl, forced him to wear dresses, and painted his nails, should have control of those decisions.

LifeSiteNews said the judge presiding over the case of Jeffrey Younger, the father, and his son, James, said the parents will have “joint conservatorship.’

The report said that means making joint medical decisions for their son.

“Judge Kim Cooks of the 255th district also put a gag order on both parents so that they cannot speak to the press about the case and decided that the father is not required to pay attorney fees. The judge’s decision means that the Save James website will have to be shut down,” the report said.

The Texas governor also has promised to move to intervene.

Jeffrey Younger and his ex-wife, Anne Georgulas, have been fighting over who would made decisions for James, whom Georgulas wants to call “Luna,” and a twin, Jude.

A jury on Monday said Jeffrey Younger should not be given sole decision-making authority.

Georgulas is not the twins’ biological mother, as they were born through in vitro.

LifeSiteNews said, “Since kindergarten, Dr. Georgulas has enrolled James in school as a girl under the name ‘Luna.’ She began telling him he’s a girl when he was just three, and testified in court that she began to believe that when he liked a McDonald’s toy meant for girls. James’ pediatrician records also indicate Dr. Georgulas has met with GENECIS, a medical ‘transition’ clinic in Dallas and is considering ‘hormone suppression’ when James is closer to eight or nine years old.”

The report said Georgulas previously had decision-making authority, but GENECIS “wouldn’t begin James on puberty blockers without Mr. Younger’s consent.”

“FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services,” Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter.

A video posted on Twitter shows the boy, at age 3, confirming to his father that his mother calls him a girl, puts dresses on him and paints his fingernails.

The Daily Wire reported Rep. Matt Krause, R-Texas, now is proposing legislation “that prohibits the use of puberty blockers in these situations for children under 18.”

“This is horrifying & tragic,” wrote Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Twitter. “For a parent to subject such a young child to life-altering hormone blockers to medically transition their sex is nothing less than child abuse.”

In an interview with “The Luke Macias Show,” the father said: “I want you to imagine having electronic communication with your son on FaceTime, and imagine that your ex-wife has dressed him as a drag queen to talk to you. He has false eyelashes and makeup. His hair has got glitter in it. He’s wearing a dress.”

He said he believes it is “actual sexual abuse.”

Georgulas, in turn, accused Younger, during the divorce, of child abuse “for not affirming James as transgender.”

Twitter news aggregator Twitchy commented: “This is barbaric.”

LifeSiteNews said Younger “is worried about Dr. Georgulas forcing a lifetime of misery on their son. Transgender-identifying individuals, even when encouraged in their confusion, suffer from more psychological issues than the general population, have shorter lifespans, and are more likely to commit suicide.”

Side effects of hormone treatments used in the “transition” process, the report said, include weight gain, blood clots, high triglycerides, gallstones, infertility, hyperkalemia, hypertension and diabetes.