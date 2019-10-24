White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway badgered and threatened a reporter from The Washington Examiner on Wednesday because she mentioned her husband, George Conway, in a Tuesday report she was under consideration as chief of staff by President Donald Trump.

“Why in God’s earth you would need to mention anything about George Conway’s tweets in an article that talks about me as possibly being chief of staff?” Conway asked Caitlin Yilek after taking the telephone from the counselor’s assistant, Tom Joannou.

Yilek called Joannou on Wednesday morning after he telephoned her late Tuesday seeking the writer’s telephone number.

Conway did not mention whether she was talking off the record, though Yilek and Joannou agreed to talk under those circumstances.

George Conway, 56, has been a bitter Trump critic, endorsing the Democratic impeachment probe — and he has tweeted openly about the president’s actions and policies.

The couple married in 2001 and have four children.

Kellyanne Conway, who is 52, berated Yilek further in the call, according to a transcript published by the Examiner.

“Other than it looks to me like there’s no original reporting here, you just read Twitter and other people’s stuff, which I guess is why you don’t pick up the phone when people call from the White House, because if it’s not on Twitter or it’s not on cable TV, it’s not real,” she said.

“I’m just wondering why you would have, A. Why or whatever would give you the idea that I’m, quote, caught in the middle of some of these Twitter feeds and the president of the United States, B. Who would be able to tell you that except for me?

“We’ve never talked, as far as I know,” Conway said.

Yilek explained she based some of her reporting on a Bloomberg News article and “in terms of mentioning George Conway, it’s relevant context.”

Kellyanne Conway became increasingly outraged during the call — disparaging Yilek’s title, which is “breaking news reporter,” for instance, before threatening her further.

“So, listen,” Conway said, according to the transcript, “if you’re going to cover my personal life, if you’re going to cover my personal life, then we’re welcome to do the same around here.

“If it has nothing to do with my job, which it doesn’t, that’s obvious, then we’re either going to expect you to cover everybody’s personal life or we’re going to start covering them over here.”