(FOX NEWS) — Kevin Sorbo isn’t afraid to turn up the heat with a faith-based action film.

The 61-year-old is starring in “The Reliant” as Rick, a father of five desperate to gather his family after finding himself surrounded by chaos as civil unrest explodes in his small town. But after the family is caught in a deadly crossfire, they retreat to the surrounding forest where their faith is tested. According to the synopsis, the eldest daughter Sophie (Mollie Gray) then begins to question the morality of gun ownership and ultimately comes to understand her family’s Second Amendment right to defend themselves.

“The Reliant,” which is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Patrick Johnston, will be in theaters for one night on Oct. 24 in select venues across the country. The former “Hercules” star spoke to Fox News about why he was eager to take on “The Reliant,” the message he has for critics and why he won’t stop making faith-based films for fans.

Read the full story ›