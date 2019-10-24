On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” 2020 presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) reacted to news that the Department of Justice’s inquiry into the Russia investigation is a criminal investigation by stating that “so many arrows here point toward this being politically motivated and some kind of abuse of power.”

Klobuchar said, “We have an incredibly important investigation going on right now, and the facts are there. … That’s going on. And so, I am supposed to believe at the same time, that this is just a fluke that the Justice Department would decide to bring this case, and bring at least this investigation, which, as you point out, under their standards, it has to have a factual basis. It can’t be a hunch. It specifically says that’s insufficient. And to me, the president has repeatedly called for going after his opponents, so many arrows here point toward this being politically motivated and some kind of abuse of power.”

