Legacy media largely remained silent as conservative social media raged over the case of 7-year-old James Younger, whose mother planned to transition him to a girl despite his father’s objections.

Most major news outlets refrained from coverage of the case in which the father, Jeff Younger, said his son was happy being a boy and does not desire to be a girl. Anne Georgulas, the child’s pediatrician mother, said the 7-year-old is transgender and expressed that he wished he were a girl to herself as well as counselors and therapists.

The Washington Post covered James Younger’s story in a Thursday article that consistently referred to James as “Luna,” the name Georgulas said James wished to be called. (RELATED: Judge Rules Father Has A Say In James Younger’s Gender Transition)

Outlets including The New York Times, CNN, and The Wall Street Journal did not cover the case as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, despite tweets on the matter from politicians such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. The publications did not respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Abbott announced an investigation Wednesday into James Younger’s case following conservative outrage on Twitter. Abbott tweeted that the Texas attorney general’s office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services are examining the details of the case.

Judge Kim Cooks of Texas’s 255th district ruled Thursday that Younger and Georgulas will have joint guardianship over James Younger, LifeSite News reported. This joint guardianship includes joint decision-making for medical decisions.

Cooks also ordered a gag order on the father, prohibiting him from speaking to the press, a decision that means Jeff Younger’s blog “Save James” will be shut down, according to LifeSite News. Jeff Younger will not be required to pay medical fees, according to the publication.

The DCNF also reached out to Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union, both of which organizations remained silent regarding James Younger’s case.

