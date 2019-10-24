Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. called former National Security Adviser Susan Rice a “walking, talking national security disaster.”

His comments came Thursday in a tweet. They were in response to Rice referring to Graham as a “piece of s—-” during a Tuesday appearance on the podcast “Pod Save the World.”

Graham, in his tweet, wrote: “Susan Rice was a walking, talking national security disaster. Her ‘Greatest Hits’:

“–Benghazi Debacle

“–Iran Nuclear Deal

“–Iraq Withdrawal/Creation of ISIS

“–Syria Red Line

“–Rwanda Genocide

“If she agreed with me, I would wonder what I did wrong.”