Democratic California Rep. Katie Hill is getting support from an unlikely ally as she contends with an ethics investigation over an alleged affair with a young staffer.

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz called the investigation into Hill’s behavior “absurd,” and implied Thursday that she was only being subjected to an ethics investigation because she is bisexual. (RELATED: GOP Rep. Says He Wants To Be The ‘Conservative AOC’)

“Who among us would look perfect if every ex leaked every photo/text?” Gaetz asked. “Katie isn’t being investigated by Ethics or maligned because she hurt anyone – it is because she is different.”

This is just absurd. The only person who seems to have a gripe is @RepKatieHill’s soon-to-be ex. Who among us would look perfect if every ex leaked every photo/text? Katie isn’t being investigated by Ethics or maligned because she hurt anyone – it is because she is different. https://t.co/Czrc2k8z8X — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 24, 2019

Hill has admitted to engaging in an “inappropriate” relationship with a female campaign staffer, but has denied allegations that she engaged in an affair with a male staffer. Hill is currently separated from her husband, and she has blamed the saga on her “abusive marriage.”

Hill has said that she will cooperate with the ethics investigation. It is focused on her alleged affair with a male staffer, which would be a violation of House ethics rules.

The 32-year-old freshman representative had already been expected to face a tough re-election campaign in her traditionally Republican California district, and she is expected to be a top Republican target as the party looks to regain control of the House.