Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: GOP schisms deepen as Trump impeachment pressure rises Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers unleash on Zuckerberg | House passes third election interference bill | Online extremism legislation advances in House | Google claims quantum computing breakthrough Trump prepares to formally withdraw U.S. from Paris Climate Accord MORE (R-Ky.) is throwing his support behind a resolution condemning the House impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpSchedule for additional depositions in impeachment inquiry revealed Sondland attorney disputes key portions of Taylor testimony: report Impeachment inquiry might be public by mid-November: report MORE.

Senate Republicans are expected to introduce a “Graham-McConnell” resolution later Thursday “condemning the House of Representatives closed door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry,” per a release from Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham nixes plan to send Pelosi letter warning GOP won’t convict Trump Graham: White House needs to do better job on impeachment messaging Graham implores Trump on Syria: ‘Listen to your commanders’ MORE’s (R-S.C.) office.

McConnell confirmed to reporters that he will back the measure, saying “obviously I support it.”

Graham said earlier this week that he was planning to introduce the resolution, telling Fox News’s Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityThe Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Nareit — Trump lifting Turkey sanctions after claiming ‘permanent’ ceasefire Clinton 2020 whisper campaign hits new heights Graham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry MORE that it “puts the Senate on record condemning the House.

It’s unclear if the resolution will come up for a vote. It would allow GOP senators, who have grown increasingly frustrated with the House, to formalize their opposition. But it would also likely fail to get the 60 votes needed to pass.

McConnell and his caucus have increasingly railed against the House impeachment inquiry process, which includes near-daily closed-door depositions with current and former officials.

“Overturning the results of an American election requires the highest level of fairness and due process, as it strikes at the core of our democratic process,” McConnell wrote in a tweet earlier this month.

“So far, the House has fallen far short by failing to follow the same basic procedures that it has followed for every other President in our history,” he added.

Trump and his allies have pressed for House Democrats to hold a vote formally launching the impeachment inquiry, something Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSpeier to run for Oversight gavel Graham nixes plan to send Pelosi letter warning GOP won’t convict Trump House passes third bill aimed at preventing foreign election interference MORE (D-Calif.) says isn’t required under the rules.

But Republicans argue a formal vote would give them more leeway to call their own witnesses, and put swing-district Democrats on the record.