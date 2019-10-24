(NEW ZEALAND HERALD) A mother who has given birth to 44 children has been banned from having any more.

Mariam Nabatanzi, from Uganda, was married off at the age of 12 and gave birth to her first set of twins a year after that.

Five more sets of twins followed that first, as well as four sets of triplets and five sets of quadruplets.

The 39-year-old woman was abandoned by her husband three years ago and has been supporting her surviving 38 children alone.

