While Trump-haters keep obsessing over his tweets and “manners,” we are witnessing the Democrats’ ongoing rejection of President Donald Trump’s constitutional right to govern and the people’s sovereign choice in electing him. Let’s check our priorities.

You may regard Trump’s tweet “#StopTheCoup” as political theater, but it’s not, and we need to take notice. Ever since Trump’s presidential announcement, leftists have been plotting and scheming against him.

The polite elites pooh-poohed this as fevered conspiracy hype while promoting their dream narrative that Robert Mueller had the goods on Trump for conspiring with Russia to steal the election. As soon as this myth was definitively obliterated – by none other than Mueller himself – the Trump-hunters turned to obstruction of justice as a fallback, though obstructing an investigation into something the alleged obstructer knew never occurred never made a lot of sense.

The mobs variously turned to other potential Hail Mary “high crimes” to oust Trump, like pursuing his tax returns based on no evidence of impropriety – another fishing expedition to find any impropriety that could substantiate their slander that Trump has committed impeachable offenses.

Though the sainted Mueller failed them, Democrats didn’t retreat like disgraced accusers and apologize to the country for their fraudulent witch hunt and their complicity in orchestrating it.

Unrepentant, they instantly pivoted to Ukraine-gate as yet another bogus charge in their ever-evolving crusade to oust Trump – and to divert attention from counter-investigations that could finally expose some of them, and their allies, for doing what they’ve been falsely accusing Trump of doing: interfering with an election.

Take Rep. Adam Schiff, for example. How many times did this reckless, malicious buffoon swear, unchallenged, that he had solid evidence of Trump’s “collusion” with Russia? Has he ever been held accountable for his lies? Has anyone in the liberal media showcased his misconduct?

To the contrary, Schiff is conducting secret hearings in a private room in the congressional basement in hot pursuit of another witch hunt. His Star Chamber proceeding facilitates his selective leaking of witness testimony to make third-hand hearsay sound like smoking guns and create the impression that this time, they really do have the goods on Trump.

Democrats act this way while not in control of both legislative chambers or the executive branch. Can you imagine what they’ll do if they defeat Trump and capture the Senate in 2020?

Well, I can imagine, and it horrifies me, which is why I have written my new book, “Guilty by Reason of Insanity: Why the Democrats Must Not Win,” to be released Oct. 29.

In the very beginning of the book, I dispel the myth that the political left and conservatives share the same goals for America but just have different ideas about how to achieve them. If this were ever true before, which I highly doubt, it is demonstrably false now. The left shows every day that it rejects the American idea and seeks to radically transform our system of government, our economy and our culture.

The two parties have distinctly different visions for America, based on conflicting worldviews. I write: “Some will object that all Americans want everyone to be prosperous, safe, free, and to live in harmony, but I’m not sure that’s even true anymore, given the left’s anti-Americanism, its intolerance and authoritarianism, its romance with socialism, its hysterical environmentalism, its preoccupation with identity politics, its radicalism on race and gender, its attempts to erase our borders, its culture of death, its devaluation of the Constitution, its hostility to Second Amendment rights, and much more.

“The Democratic Party is a vehicle of leftist extremism that poses an existential threat to America as founded – because it is at war with our first principles and traditions. It is anti-capitalist and rejects equality of opportunity in favor of a hierarchy of privileges for identity groups ranked according to their levels of alleged historical oppression. It’s a brazenly anti-life party that promotes gender anarchy, militant feminism, and hostility toward traditional male roles and masculinity itself. It prosecutes a vicious culture war punctuated by an ongoing assault on Christians’ religious liberty.”

I go into great depth about the leftists’ agenda and how they are conducting themselves, not only providing myriad examples of their insanity but exploring the intellectual and moral fallacies underlying their ideas on socialism, gender identity, race, immigration, abortion and America’s quintessential founding principles of liberty and limited government.

My goal, as with all of my books, was to make a comprehensive yet accessible case, and readers will have to judge whether I succeeded. But I urge you read it because the stakes couldn’t be higher. The 2020 elections will be a referendum on everything we hold dear about this country. We must do a better job explaining our position, especially to young people mesmerized by the seductive allure of socialism and the other “social justice” causes of the Democratic Party, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the radical left. I hope this book provides ample fodder for those who want to get in this fight to preserve America as founded.

The post My new book: ‘Guilty by Reason of Insanity’ appeared first on WND.