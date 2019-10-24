Thursday night Newsmax and LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) will co-host a groundbreaking, two-hour Presidential Town Hall live from Des Moines, Iowa.

This special forum will feature Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

More than 800 Iowans are expected to turn out for this momentous live event as Newsmax TV asks tough questions about the economy, immigration, gun control, healthcare and impeachment.

When:

Thursday, Oct. 24 7PM ET Pre-Show for Town Hall 8PM ET Presidential Town Hall 10PM ET PostShow for Town Hall

Who:

Top Democrat candidates will be joined by veteran journalist Greg Kelly hosting Newsmax’s PreShow and PostShow. The live questions will be co-moderated by Newsmax TV’s John Bachman and Spectrum News’ Annette Garcia.

Watch:

The live program will be carried on Newsmax TV in 70 million cable homes Find Newsmax TV:

• Uverse 1220 • CenturyLink 1209 • WOW! • Directv 349 • Suddenlink • Xfinity 1115 • Youtube Live Roku • Fios 615 • Download the Free App on Smartphone • Spectrum (see channels) • Find Newsmax TV — More Channels • Optimum 102