College students voted in droves during the 2018 midterm elections – 40.3% of 10 million went to the ballots – but Republicans have put up roadblocks to the polls in some states since, reports The New York Times.

In Texas, a new law put a stop to temporary pop-up voting locations, making the future of local college campus voting uncertain.

“We’re struggling with what to do for some of these communities now,” DeBeauvoir told the Texas Observer. “We won’t be able to open polling places that some people have gotten used to.”

In New Hampshire, a new law enacted this year requires newly registered voters to get a state driver’s license and car registration if they want to vote in the state. Voting without taking those steps warrants a misdemeanor charge.

“No state ever changed its motor vehicle regulations for the sole purpose of keeping a discrete group of people from voting,” Paul Twomey, a veteran New Hampshire election lawyer, said in March.

Florida reinstated early voting sites at state universities this year, though the law now requires “sufficient non-permitted parking to accommodate the anticipated amount of voters.”

Non-permitted parking is in notoriously short supply on college campuses where early voting stations have been popular.

The provision was added to an elections package by two Republican lawmakers in the waning days of the legislative session.

Similar hurdles have been put in place in North Carolina and Wisconsin, per the Times.