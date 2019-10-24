Televangelist Pat Robertson compared President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from Syria to Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement of Adolf Hitler.

His comments came Thursday during CBN’s “The 700 Club.”

Robertson said: “In 1938, the British prime minister, after getting promises from Hitler, comes back and says, ‘there is peace in our time.’ He was then re-elected to the prime ministership of England.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I want to tell you right now as I sit here, history will repeat itself. Chamberlain went on to a victory in the election,” Robertson noted.

“In one year, Germany invaded Poland and World War II was underway. The Kurds, we have abandoned them. They are being slaughtered by the Turks and we have given a major port of Syria, and I promise you as I’m sitting here right now, Russia is going to come against us, Turkey is going to come against us, China is going to come against us, North Korea is going to come against us.”

Asked what recourse the U.S. has, Robertson responded: “It’s almost too late.”