Comedian Pete Davidson has reportedly been getting around.

Davidson was spotted grabbing lunch with Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford’s daughter, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ.

View this post on Instagram ???? @livincool A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Oct 12, 2019 at 8:49am PDT

Gerber, 18, and Davidson, 25, were seen on Tuesday at Sadelle’s in New York City. The comedian was then reportedly spotted leaving Gerber’s apartment Wednesday.

It is unclear if the two are seeing each other romantically, but Gerber would be the third girl Davidson has been publicly spotted with since his disastrous split with musician Ariana Grande. (RELATED: Pete Davidson And Margaret Qualley Have Called It Quits)

Most recently, Davidson was linked to actress Margaret Qualley after dating Kate Beckinsale at the beginning of 2019. Qualley and the comedian were spotted multiple times over the course of two months before reports surfaced that the two had called it quits.

View this post on Instagram Today! A post shared by Margaret Qualley (@margaretqualley) on Jul 26, 2019 at 7:37am PDT

Davidson is doing really well. He went from Beckinsale, who is 20 years his senior, to Qualley, who had just finished up her work with the hit movie “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

Now he’s potentially moved on to supermodel Gerber. How does he do it? I can’t figure it out. Davidson isn’t the ugliest guy ever, but he’s definitely not hot enough to be with someone as good looking as Gerber.

He really must have an amazing personality.