Forty-seven percent of registered voters say the Democratic Party has moved “too far to the left,” according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.

The majority of that number comes from Independents (48 percent) and white men (64 percent). Democrats stand at 17 percent and Republicans at 79 percent.

The poll also found:

55 percent of voters approve of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump while 43 percent disapprove

48 percent say Trump should be impeached and removed from office

59 percent say Trump was pursuing his own personal interest in his dealings with Ukraine compared with 33 percent who said he was pursuing the national interest

37 percent say the Republican Party has moved too far to the right

“Republicans remain rock solid in opposing both the impeachment of President Trump and the House impeachment inquiry. But when it comes to the president’s motives in Ukraine, Republicans aren’t all on the same page. Roughly 7 in 10 Republicans say the president was pursuing the national interest in his dealings with Ukraine. The rest say he was pursuing his own personal interest or they don’t know,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

The poll, conducted from Oct. 17-21, surveyed 1,587 registered voters. The margin of error is +/-3.1 percentage points.