Sample and Methodology detail Approval among American voters of the U.S. House impeachment inquiry, an inquiry to determine whether or not to bring impeachment charges against President Trump, has reached its highest level, as 55 percent approve of the inquiry, while 43 percent disapprove, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll released today. Last week, 51 percent of voters approved of the inquiry, while 45 percent disapproved.

In today’s poll, Democrats approve of the inquiry 93 – 7 percent and independent voters approve 58 – 37 percent, while Republicans disapprove of the inquiry 88 – 10 percent. In last week’s poll, Democrats approved of the inquiry 90 – 8 percent, and independents were divided with a 50 – 45 percent approval, and Republicans disapproved 90 – 9 percent.

Nearly half of registered voters, 48 percent, say President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, while 46 percent say he should not. Last week, 46 percent supported impeachment while 48 percent were opposed.

In today’s poll, support for impeachment is 86 – 9 percent among Democrats, and 49 – 41 percent among independents, while Republicans oppose impeachment 91 – 6 percent. In last week’s poll, Democrats supported impeachment 85 – 10 percent, independents were divided with 48 percent opposed and 42 percent in support, and Republicans opposed impeachment 93 – 6 percent.

In his dealings with Ukraine, 59 percent of voters say President Trump was pursuing his own personal interest, while 33 percent say he was pursuing the national interest. Democrats say the president was pursuing his own personal interest 94 – 2 percent, and independents say the president put his own personal interest over the national interest 64 – 25 percent, but Republicans say 72 – 17 percent that President Trump put the nation’s interest over his own personal interest.

“Republicans remain rock solid in opposing both the impeachment of President Trump and the House impeachment inquiry. But when it comes to the president’s motives in Ukraine, Republicans aren’t all on the same page. Roughly 7 in 10 Republicans say the president was pursuing the national interest in his dealings with Ukraine. The rest say he was pursuing his own personal interest or they don’t know,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.

President Trump’s job approval rating has dipped below 40 percent for the first time since the impeachment inquiry began as 38 percent say they approve of the job he is doing, and 58 percent disapprove. Last week, 41 percent approved of the president’s job performance, while 54 percent disapproved. This is President Trump’s lowest net approval rating since a July 2018 poll. Men are divided on the job President Trump is doing with 49 percent disapproving and 45 percent approving, while women overwhelmingly disapprove of the job he is doing 66 – 30 percent. This is one of President Trump’s highest disapproval numbers from women.

Only 35 percent of voters approve of the way President Trump is handling foreign policy, while 61 percent disapprove. Voters also disapprove of the way he is handling national security 56 – 41 percent and the way he is handling the nation’s policy toward the Middle East 58 – 36 percent. Voters disapprove 60 – 30 percent of President Trump’s decision to remove U.S. military support from the Kurds in northern Syria. Democrats disapprove 86 – 7 percent, independents disapprove 63 – 27 percent, while Republicans approve 55 – 31 percent.

“President Trump’s overall job approval rating inches lower against a backdrop of intensifying scrutiny, the House impeachment inquiry and criticism over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria. A majority of Americans disapprove of his decision to remove U.S. military support from the Kurds, which includes about 3 in 10 Republicans,” adds Snow.

President Trump gets better marks when it comes to his handling of the economy as 48 percent approve and 48 percent disapprove. A majority of voters say the economy is in good shape, as 17 percent say the state of the nation’s economy is excellent, 44 percent say it is good, 26 percent say it is not so good, and 10 percent say it is poor. However, voters are also concerned about the future of the economy as 17 percent say it is very likely that there will be an economic recession in the next year and 39 percent say it is somewhat likely.

Nancy Pelosi gets a mixed approval rating as 45 percent approve of the job she is doing as Speaker of the House, while 47 percent disapprove. Mitch McConnell’s approval rating is deep underwater as 57 percent of voters disapprove of the job he is doing as Senate Majority Leader, while only 24 percent approve.

From October 17 – 21, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,587 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points, including the design effect.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts gold standard surveys using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones. The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues.

13. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 38% 83% 3% 29% 45% 30% 39% 48% Disapprove 58 12 96 64 49 66 58 45 DK/NA 5 5 1 7 6 3 2 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 30% 39% 43% 38% 53% 35% 44% 10% 27% Disapprove 61 57 54 60 42 61 52 88 66 DK/NA 9 4 3 2 5 4 4 2 7

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

App Dis DK/NA Oct 23, 2019 38 58 5 Oct 14, 2019 41 54 5 Oct 08, 2019 40 54 6 Sep 30, 2019 41 53 6 Sep 25, 2019 40 55 5 Aug 28, 2019 38 56 6 Jul 29, 2019 40 54 6 Jun 11, 2019 42 53 5 May 21, 2019 38 57 5 May 02, 2019 41 55 5

See additional trend information at top of page 13a. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president? COMBINED WITH: (If approve/disapprove q13) Do you strongly or somewhat approve/disapprove?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve strongly 28% 65% 1% 21% 33% 23% 28% 38% Approve smwht 9 18 1 9 12 6 11 10 Disapprove smwht 4 4 2 7 5 4 5 5 Disapprove strongly 53 8 95 57 43 62 53 40 DK/NA 5 5 2 7 6 4 3 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve strongly 14% 29% 34% 31% 40% 27% 33% 6% 15% Approve smwht 16 9 8 6 14 7 10 4 11 Disapprove smwht 6 6 2 5 5 5 5 2 6 Disapprove strongly 55 52 51 55 36 56 47 85 60 DK/NA 9 4 5 3 5 5 5 3 7

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president? COMBINED WITH: (If approve/disapprove) Do you strongly or somewhat approve/disapprove?

APPROVE...... DISAPPROVE..... Strngly Smwht Smwht Strngly DK/NA Oct 23, 2019 28 9 4 53 5 Oct 14, 2019 31 10 5 48 5 Oct 08, 2019 29 11 6 47 7 Sep 30, 2019 35 6 4 48 7 Sep 25, 2019 29 11 7 48 5 Aug 28, 2019 27 11 5 50 6 Jul 29, 2019 28 12 7 47 7 Jun 11, 2019 29 13 7 46 5 May 21, 2019 28 10 8 48 5 May 02, 2019 30 10 8 46 6

See additional trend information at top of page 14. Is your opinion of the Democratic Party favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about it?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 41% 5% 81% 35% 31% 49% 42% 30% Unfavorable 47 87 13 44 57 38 50 57 Hvn't hrd enough 10 6 4 17 9 10 6 11 REFUSED 3 3 2 3 3 3 3 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Favorable 38% 39% 41% 46% 25% 45% 36% 69% 54% Unfavorable 46 52 49 41 65 43 53 18 34 Hvn't hrd enough 13 8 7 9 7 10 8 10 10 REFUSED 3 1 3 4 3 3 3 3 2

TREND: Is your opinion of the Democratic Party favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about it?

Fav Unfav HvntHrd REF Oct 23, 2019 41 47 10 3 Aug 15, 2018 38 47 12 3 Jun 06, 2018 32 48 15 6 Apr 11, 2018 32 52 12 4 Mar 07, 2018 31 52 12 5 Feb 07, 2018 35 47 14 4 Jan 18, 2018 36 49 11 3 Dec 19, 2017 37 44 13 6 Dec 05, 2017 36 47 12 4 Aug 24, 2017 33 52 11 4

See additional trend information at top of page 15. Is your opinion of the Republican Party favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about it?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Favorable 35% 78% 6% 28% 41% 29% 37% 45% Unfavorable 51 14 84 51 47 55 56 41 Hvn't hrd enough 11 6 8 17 9 13 6 12 REFUSED 3 2 2 3 3 3 2 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Favorable 30% 38% 37% 35% 51% 32% 41% 10% 24% Unfavorable 52 52 52 51 42 55 49 65 58 Hvn't hrd enough 13 8 10 12 6 11 9 22 13 REFUSED 5 1 1 3 1 2 2 4 5

TREND: Is your opinion of the Republican Party favorable, unfavorable or haven’t you heard enough about it?

Fav Unfav HvntHrd REF Oct 23, 2019 35 51 11 3 Aug 15, 2018 34 53 10 4 Jun 06, 2018 32 54 10 4 Apr 11, 2018 30 56 10 4 Mar 07, 2018 30 55 10 5 Feb 07, 2018 32 51 12 4 Jan 18, 2018 31 58 9 3 Dec 19, 2017 25 60 11 4 Dec 05, 2017 24 62 10 4 Aug 24, 2017 25 63 8 4

See additional trend information at top of page 16. Do you think that President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, or don’t you think so?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Impeached 48% 6% 86% 49% 40% 55% 47% 37% No 46 91 9 41 55 38 48 57 DK/NA 6 3 5 10 5 7 5 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Impeached 47% 49% 45% 51% 32% 52% 42% 82% 53% No 43 47 49 45 64 42 52 14 39 DK/NA 10 4 7 4 5 6 6 4 8

TREND: Do you think that President Trump should be impeached and removed from office, or don’t you think so?

Yes/ Impeach No DK/NA Oct 23, 2019 48 46 6 Oct 14, 2019 46 48 7 Oct 08, 2019 45 49 6 Sep 30, 2019 47 47 6 Sep 25, 2019 37 57 6

17. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Nancy Pelosi is handling her job as the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 45% 12% 78% 47% 37% 52% 45% 36% Disapprove 47 84 17 44 54 41 49 56 DK/NA 8 5 6 10 9 7 6 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 40% 45% 45% 52% 30% 50% 41% 59% 59% Disapprove 44 49 50 44 62 44 52 29 34 DK/NA 16 6 5 4 8 6 7 12 7

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Nancy Pelosi is handling her job as the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives?

App Dis DK/NA Oct 23, 2019 45 47 8 Sep 30, 2019 43 52 5

18. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Mitch McConnell is handling his job as Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 24% 49% 6% 20% 29% 20% 27% 27% Disapprove 57 31 81 59 54 59 62 53 DK/NA 19 19 13 22 17 21 11 20 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 22% 21% 24% 29% 33% 21% 27% 13% 22% Disapprove 50 61 57 60 53 62 58 62 45 DK/NA 28 18 19 11 14 17 15 26 33

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Mitch McConnell is handling his job as Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate?

App Dis DK/NA Oct 23, 2019 24 57 19 Sep 30, 2019 28 57 15 Apr 25, 2018 22 62 16

19. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – the economy?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 48% 91% 12% 45% 59% 38% 47% 58% Disapprove 48 8 84 51 38 58 50 37 DK/NA 4 1 4 4 3 5 3 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 43% 51% 51% 47% 64% 42% 53% 22% 44% Disapprove 50 47 47 50 32 54 44 73 55 DK/NA 6 2 2 3 4 4 4 6 1

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the economy?

App Dis DK/NA Oct 23, 2019 48 48 4 Oct 14, 2019 49 46 5 Sep 25, 2019 48 47 5 Aug 28, 2019 46 49 5 May 21, 2019 48 45 7 Mar 05, 2019 49 45 7 Jan 29, 2019 46 51 3 Jan 15, 2019 49 48 4 Nov 20, 2018 53 42 5 Jul 24, 2018 49 47 5

See additional trend information at top of page 20. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – foreign policy?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 35% 76% 3% 28% 42% 27% 34% 45% Disapprove 61 20 96 67 54 68 63 49 DK/NA 4 4 1 5 3 5 4 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 27% 37% 37% 36% 50% 30% 39% 9% 24% Disapprove 68 61 58 60 47 65 56 89 73 DK/NA 5 3 4 3 4 5 5 2 3

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling foreign policy?

App Dis DK/NA Oct 23, 2019 35 61 4 Oct 14, 2019 37 57 5 Sep 25, 2019 37 57 6 Aug 28, 2019 38 56 6 May 21, 2019 37 58 6 Mar 05, 2019 38 56 6 Jan 29, 2019 37 58 5 Jan 15, 2019 40 56 4 Nov 20, 2018 42 53 6 Jul 24, 2018 38 58 4

See additional trend information at top of page 21. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – national security?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 41% 85% 5% 35% 50% 32% 39% 53% Disapprove 56 13 94 60 47 63 58 42 DK/NA 4 2 1 5 3 4 3 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 37% 41% 43% 40% 57% 37% 46% 12% 32% Disapprove 57 56 55 57 39 60 50 86 66 DK/NA 6 3 2 3 4 4 4 2 2

22. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the nation’s policy toward the Middle East?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 36% 78% 6% 28% 42% 30% 35% 47% Disapprove 58 16 91 65 51 64 60 46 DK/NA 6 6 3 7 7 6 5 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 33% 36% 38% 36% 49% 33% 41% 13% 27% Disapprove 60 57 57 59 44 61 53 84 64 DK/NA 7 6 5 5 7 6 6 2 10

23. Would you say that the – Republican Party has moved too far to the left, too far to the right, or would you say the Republican Party hasn’t moved too far in either direction?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Too far left 8% 10% 7% 9% 9% 7% 6% 6% Too far right 37 12 58 43 35 39 48 32 Not too far 46 71 23 44 50 42 42 54 DK/NA 9 7 12 4 6 11 4 9 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Too far left 8% 10% 8% 6% 8% 4% 6% 12% 17% Too far right 43 39 35 35 37 43 40 31 29 Not too far 41 47 49 47 52 43 48 31 46 DK/NA 7 5 8 11 4 9 6 26 8

24. Would you say that the – Democratic Party has moved too far to the left, too far to the right, or would you say the Democratic Party hasn’t moved too far in either direction?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Too far left 47% 79% 17% 48% 57% 37% 55% 52% Too far right 4 3 6 5 5 4 4 5 Not too far 42 12 72 41 32 50 37 35 DK/NA 7 6 5 7 5 9 4 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Too far left 41% 50% 53% 44% 64% 44% 53% 17% 33% Too far right 7 6 2 4 5 4 4 1 9 Not too far 47 38 40 42 26 45 36 69 53 DK/NA 5 6 5 10 5 8 6 12 5

25. In general, how satisfied are you with the way things are going in the nation today; are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, somewhat dissatisfied, or very dissatisfied?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very satisfied 9% 22% 1% 7% 12% 6% 9% 13% Smwht satisfied 24 46 7 23 32 18 24 29 Smwht dissatisfied 26 22 27 28 27 26 26 23 Very dissatisfied 38 9 63 40 28 48 39 34 DK/NA 2 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Very satisfied 3% 9% 12% 11% 16% 7% 11% 1% 6% Smwht satisfied 31 24 25 19 34 19 26 17 24 Smwht dissatisfied 34 28 21 26 24 25 25 27 36 Very dissatisfied 33 37 41 43 26 46 37 51 34 DK/NA - 2 2 1 1 2 2 4 -

TREND: In general, how satisfied are you with the way things are going in the nation today; are you very satisfied, somewhat satisfied, somewhat dissatisfied, or very dissatisfied?

Very Smwht Smwht Very sat sat dis dis DK/NA Oct 23, 2019 9 24 26 38 2 Sep 25, 2019 15 25 22 37 2 Aug 28, 2019 14 22 22 39 3 Jan 15, 2019 10 27 23 39 1 Dec 18, 2018 13 28 22 35 2 Sep 10, 2018 15 26 20 37 2 Jun 06, 2018 8 29 26 36 1 Feb 20, 2018 8 21 22 47 1 Jan 18, 2018 9 31 22 37 1 Dec 20, 2017 7 26 24 43 1

See additional trend information at top of page 26. Would you describe the state of the nation’s economy these days as excellent, good, not so good, or poor?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Excellent 17% 40% 1% 15% 22% 13% 23% 20% Good 44 53 35 44 50 39 45 48 Not so good 26 5 42 29 20 32 24 22 Poor 10 1 18 11 7 14 6 9 DK/NA 2 1 3 1 1 2 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Excellent 8% 16% 23% 19% 28% 16% 22% 3% 6% Good 52 45 43 41 50 43 47 30 47 Not so good 25 25 26 28 16 29 23 43 28 Poor 15 11 8 9 4 11 8 17 18 DK/NA 1 2 - 2 1 1 1 8 1

TREND: Would you describe the state of the nation’s economy these days as excellent, good, not so good, or poor?

Not so Exclnt Good Good Poor DK/NA Oct 23, 2019 17 44 26 10 2 Sep 25, 2019 16 43 28 11 2 Aug 28, 2019 18 43 27 10 2 Jun 11, 2019 19 51 20 8 1 May 21, 2019 22 49 20 8 1 Jan 15, 2019 15 49 26 9 2 Dec 18, 2018 14 51 25 10 1 Sep 10, 2018 21 49 20 8 3 Aug 14, 2018 15 52 23 9 2 Jun 06, 2018 13 49 26 11 2

See additional trend information at top of page 27. Do you think the nation’s economy is getting better, getting worse, or staying about the same?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Better 31% 66% 4% 24% 36% 25% 30% 41% Worse 30 6 49 36 24 36 32 25 The same 37 27 44 39 38 36 38 32 DK/NA 2 - 3 1 2 2 1 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Better 26% 31% 35% 31% 43% 29% 35% 6% 23% Worse 31 36 30 26 21 35 28 37 31 The same 41 32 33 42 34 36 35 50 44 DK/NA 2 1 2 1 2 1 1 7 3

TREND: Do you think the nation’s economy is getting better, getting worse, or staying about the same?

Better Worse Same DK/NA Oct 23, 2019 31 30 37 2 Sep 25, 2019 32 33 33 2 Aug 28, 2019 31 37 30 2 Jun 11, 2019 39 23 37 2 Aug 14, 2018 45 21 31 3 Mar 07, 2018 42 21 35 2 Aug 17, 2017 43 15 39 2 Jun 28, 2017 37 19 42 2 May 10, 2017 36 21 41 1 Apr 20, 2017 34 16 49 2

See additional trend information at top of page 28. How likely do you think it is that there will be an economic recession in the next year: very likely, somewhat likely, not so likely, or not likely at all?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Very likely 17% 4% 29% 16% 14% 21% 16% 15% Somewhat likely 39 25 52 45 38 41 40 35 Not so likely 22 33 12 25 24 21 27 22 Not likely at all 15 32 3 12 20 11 15 22 DK/NA 5 6 5 3 4 6 3 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Very likely 19% 19% 18% 15% 12% 19% 16% 28% 17% Somewhat likely 42 41 35 42 34 41 38 40 45 Not so likely 24 22 25 18 27 22 24 17 22 Not likely at all 10 16 18 18 24 12 18 5 11 DK/NA 5 3 4 6 4 5 4 11 6

29. As you may know, the House of Representatives has begun a formal impeachment inquiry to determine whether or not to bring impeachment charges against President Trump. Do you approve or disapprove of this impeachment inquiry?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 55% 10% 93% 58% 46% 63% 55% 43% Disapprove 43 88 7 37 52 34 44 55 DK/NA 3 2 1 5 2 3 2 2 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 60% 53% 53% 56% 39% 58% 49% 83% 65% Disapprove 37 45 46 43 60 40 49 15 31 DK/NA 3 3 2 1 2 2 2 3 5

TREND: As you may know, the House of Representatives has begun a formal impeachment inquiry to determine whether or not to bring impeachment charges against President Trump. Do you approve or disapprove of this impeachment inquiry?

App Dis DK/NA Oct 23, 2019 55 43 3 Oct 14, 2019 51 45 4 Oct 08, 2019 53 43 4 Sep 30, 2019 52 45 3

30. In his dealings with Ukraine, do you think that President Trump was pursuing the national interest or his own personal interest?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No National interest 33% 72% 2% 25% 39% 27% 33% 42% Personal interest 59 17 94 64 51 66 60 48 DK/NA 9 11 3 11 10 7 7 10 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp National interest 22% 32% 39% 35% 46% 30% 38% 6% 25% Personal interest 67 59 53 58 45 63 54 85 64 DK/NA 11 8 8 7 10 7 8 9 11

31. In general, do you think that President Trump is making the world a safer place or a less safe place?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Safer 36% 79% 4% 28% 44% 29% 35% 47% Less safe 57 14 95 63 50 64 58 45 DK/NA 7 7 1 9 7 6 7 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Safer 32% 34% 42% 36% 50% 33% 41% 11% 28% Less safe 61 58 54 57 42 60 52 85 67 DK/NA 7 8 4 7 7 7 7 5 5

TREND: In general, do you think that President Trump is making the world a safer place or a less safe place?

Less Safer safe DK/NA Oct 23, 2019 36 57 7 Apr 25, 2018 37 55 8

32. Do you think that President Trump has strengthened the United States’ position as the leader of the free world, weakened the United States’ position, or do you think that President Trump has had no impact on the United States’ position as the leader of the free world?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Strengthened 33% 75% 3% 23% 41% 26% 33% 43% Weakened 52 9 88 58 43 61 57 42 No impact 11 12 7 14 14 8 8 10 DK/NA 4 3 3 4 2 6 2 5 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Strengthened 26% 33% 38% 33% 47% 29% 38% 8% 26% Weakened 55 52 52 53 39 59 50 70 54 No impact 18 11 8 8 12 7 9 19 15 DK/NA - 4 2 6 2 5 4 4 6

TREND: Do you think that President Trump has strengthened the United States’ position as the leader of the free world, weakened the United States’ position, or do you think that President Trump has had no impact on the United States’ position as the leader of the free world?

No Strnthd Weaknd Impact DK/NA Oct 23, 2019 33 52 11 4 Jul 24, 2018 35 51 10 4 Jun 20, 2018 40 47 11 3 Dec 19, 2017 31 55 12 2 Sep 27, 2017 33 50 14 3 Aug 16, 2017 33 53 11 3

33. Do you approve or disapprove of President Trump’s decision to remove U.S. military support from the Kurds in northern Syria?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 30% 55% 7% 27% 35% 24% 27% 37% Disapprove 60 31 86 63 56 64 64 51 DK/NA 10 14 7 10 9 12 9 11 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 31% 30% 30% 27% 38% 27% 32% 14% 27% Disapprove 58 61 61 63 52 63 58 76 60 DK/NA 11 9 9 10 10 10 10 10 13