Fifty-one percent of Americans say the First Amendment goes too far in allowing hate speech and should be rewritten, according to a poll by the Campaign For Free Speech.

Forty-two percent disagree.

Here is how the poll results, released Wednesday, break down:

57% of millennials say the First Amendment goes too far, while 35% disagree.

47% of baby boomers say the First Amendment goes too far, compared to 48% who disagree.

57% of all those polled say the government should be able to take action against newspapers and TV stations for biased content, compared to 35% who disagree.

48% say hate speech should be against the law, while 31% say it should be allowed.

“The findings are frankly extraordinary,” executive director Bob Lystad told The Washington Free Beacon. “Our free speech rights and our free press rights have evolved well over 200 years, and people now seem to be rethinking them.”

The poll, conducted Sept. 3-5, surveyed 1,004 people. No margin of error was provided.