President Donald Trump lashed out at “Never Trumper” Republicans on Wednesday amidst a metastasizing impeachment inquiry, calling them “human scum” and “more dangerous” to America than Democrats.

“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump said. “Watch out for them, they are human scum!”

That tweet is currently pinned to the top of the president’s Twitter account. It’s unclear who exactly triggered Trump’s tweet, but his message comes shortly after he retweeted several pro-Trump GOP House members railing against Democrats for proceeding with the impeachment inquiry.

435 Members of the House. Only one knows who the “whistleblower” is and who their sources are: @RepAdamSchiff. Why? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 23, 2019

Democrats are trying to deny Republican Members of Congress access to Schiff’s secret impeachment proceedings. What are they hiding?? Enough is enough! The American people deserve transparency! This Democrat scheme to impeach @realDonaldTrump behind closed doors cannot continue. pic.twitter.com/ernM1x73m9 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 23, 2019

Stepping out of Schiff’s dungeon for a quick update. Members and the thousands of constituents they represent have a right to know what’s going on in this “impeachment inquiry.” Schiff’s efforts to hide this process from the American people will not stand. #StopTheSchiffShow pic.twitter.com/asEJV7Yvm9 — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) October 23, 2019

Hours ago, Republicans interrupted the inquiry by storming the witness deposition room and causing a security breach.

