Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Donald Trump lashed out at “Never Trumper” Republicans on Wednesday amidst a metastasizing impeachment inquiry, calling them “human scum” and “more dangerous” to America than Democrats.

“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump said. “Watch out for them, they are human scum!”

That tweet is currently pinned to the top of the president’s Twitter account. It’s unclear who exactly triggered Trump’s tweet, but his message comes shortly after he retweeted several pro-Trump GOP House members railing against Democrats for proceeding with the impeachment inquiry.

Hours ago, Republicans interrupted the inquiry by storming the witness deposition room and causing a security breach.

