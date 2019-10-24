Actor Ben Affleck is reportedly ready to find love again and is using celebrity-friendly dating app Raya to do it.

The “Batman” star has been spotted on dates with different women, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six.

“He seems to want a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity,” a source told Page Six. “He is private and is in a good space right now. He has his kids and is focusing on work, but is ready to be in love again.”

Affleck was reportedly spotted on a date with an unidentified young brunette a couple weeks ago at the Hotel Bel-Air. (RELATED: Ben Affleck Opens Up About Ongoing Battle With Alcoholism: ‘It’s Part Of My Life’)

“It seemed innocent, like a first date. He was in a good [mood], and they both seemed really into each other,” a witness told Page Six. “There was no overt PDA or anything like that. They were having dinner.”

A source familiar with the situation said Affleck is not using Raya anymore and that he mostly uses the Bel Air Hotel for work meetings.

Whatever Affleck is doing, good for him. He’s gone through so much with rehab and the divorce from Jennifer Garner.

As for using a dating app, there’s something sweet about celebrities doing normal people things like trying to meet people online. Apparently, relationships are hard for everyone.