7-year-old James Younger is in the middle of a high-profile custody battle between Jeffrey Younger and his ex-wife, Dr. Anne Georgulas, a pediatrician accused of diagnosing their son with “gender-dysphoria,” which is a psychological disorder characterized by a child’s “consistent and insistent” expression of “their cross-gender statements and behaviors.”

As Breitbart News’ Dr. Susan Berry previously reported:

A jury in Dallas decided Monday against Younger’s attempt to block his ex-wife’s plan to start their seven-year-old son on puberty blockers and ultimately continue with cross-sex hormones in order to facilitate gender transition.

The jury decided Georgulas has full authority to continue to “transition” James who is being renamed “Luna,” reported LifeSiteNews.

According to the report, a consensus of 11 of 12 jurors decided the current joint managing conservatorship over the twin sons of Georgulas and Younger should be replaced by sole managing conservatorship by Georgulas.