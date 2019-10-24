Royal biographer Angela Levin thinks both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “unhappy” and “miserable” following their recent emotional trip to South Africa.

"I think [Harry] feels and looks incredibly miserable and unhappy," Levin told Sky News about the royal couple in a piece published Thursday, per the Daily Mail.

"Meghan [Markle] is unhappy, too, and it seems incredibly sad that they can't seem to help each other at the moment," she added.

At one point, the veteran British journalist speculated that the trip to Africa and retracing the duke’s mother’s, Princess Diana’s “emotional” steps, was “very difficult” for Prince Harry.

“It seems unfortunate now,” Levin explained. “He [Harry] is having another wave of agony over his mother, Princess Diana. The trip was going to be very difficult as he was retracing his mother’s steps.”

The royal journalist, who recently published a biography titled, “Harry: A Biography of a Prince” in 2018, speculated that the couple’s “unhappiness,” comes from more than just the trip. And the former “Suits” actress practically admits as much in a recent documentary aired on London’s ITV when asked about how she was doing with life under the royal spotlight.

“I’ve said for a long time to H – that’s what I call him [Harry] – it is not enough to just survive something,” Markle shared. “That’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive and feel happy.”

“I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip,” she added. “I tried, I really tried. But I think what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

Markle continued, “And the biggest thing that I know is that I never thought that this would be easy. But I thought that it would be fair, and that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile.”