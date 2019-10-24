The investigative book has sparked a media frenzy surrounding NBC News and departed anchor Matt Lauer.

The numbers are in for Ronan Farrow’s Catch and Kill (Little, Brown and Company): the buzzed-about title has sold 44,000 print copies in U.S. in its first week, according to NPD BookScan.

The title sparked a media frenzy in October, even prompting NBC to speak out and Matt Lauer to release an open letter in response to the allegations in Farrow’s book.

Per NPD BookScan, three books also published last week outsold Catch and Kill: John Grisham’s The Guardians (97,000 copies), Elton John’s Me: Elton John Official Autobiography (71,000 copies) and Hoda Kotb’s I Really Needed This Today (55,000 copies).

Michelle Obama’s Becoming holds the first-week top sales title crown, with 713,000 copies sold in its debut in 2018, according to BookScan.

Catch and Kill is currently ranked in second place on The New York Times best-sellers list for combined print and e-book nonfiction, behind Me: Elton John Official Autobiography.

Other titles released include Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years by Julie Andrews. Currently, John’s book tops The New York Times best-sellers nonfiction books, with Andrews’ memoir also ranking in the top 5. Farrow’s 2018 book War on Peace spent five weeks on The New York Times‘ nonfiction best-sellers list last year.

With hype surrounding Farrow’s detailed book, Catch and Kill topped the Amazon sales chart prior to the Oct. 15 release date. The book continues to remain in the top 10 of Amazon’s best-sellers at No. 6.

Described by Farrow as “the story behind the story,” Catch and Kill gives readers an inside look at Farrow’s investigation of Weinstein, which he began in Jan. 2017, and the alleged cover-ups and secret dealings taking place to prevent his story.

Drawing on interviews with more than 200 sources, plus hundreds of pages of previously undisclosed contracts, emails and text messages, Farrow claims that NBC used paid settlements to silence employees who reported Lauer’s behavior before Nov. 2017, and Weinstein used the National Enquirer’s accumulated dirt on Lauer’s alleged workplace misconduct to pressure NBC executives to kill his exposé.

Weinstein and Lauer have denied the allegations made against them in Farrow’s book, and, in a statement to THR, NBC called the claims “preposterous.”