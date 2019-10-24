Actress and activist Rose McGowan is suing embattled film executive Harvey Weinstein for reportedly trying to silence her and other victims of sexual assault, The Hollywood Reporter revealed.

McGowan has been the leading voice in the fight against Weinstein, who allegedly sexually assaulted her and myriad other women in Hollywood.

What are the details?

McGowan’s suit alleges that Weinstein deployed “fixers” in order to salvage his tarnished reputation and to make sure that her accusations of his behavior weren’t revealed in her best-selling 2018 memoir, “Brave.”

McGowan claims to be a victim of racketeering, an invasion of privacy, fraud, and intentional inflection of emotional distress, and says that defendants are in violation of the Federal Wiretap Act.

According to the complaint, “This case is about a diabolical and illegal effort by one of America’s most powerful men and his representatives to silence sexual-assault victims. And it is about the courageous women and journalists who persisted to reveal the truth.”

McGowan insists that Weinstein’s team attempted to steal a working draft of “Brave” when it discovered her book contained graphic depictions of a forced sexual encounter between the actress and the producer. McGowan also says that Weinstein and company attempted to buy her off when they were unable to procure the book by stealth.

The suit also names former Weinstein attorneys Lisa Bloom and David Boies and private intelligence agency Black Cube as defendants.

“Weinstein’s campaign against McGowan and others involved some of the most powerful forces that money could buy,” the suit adds. “[Weinstein] enlisted prominent, media-savvy representatives David Boies and Lisa Bloom. He hired the international spy agency, Black Cube.”

McGowan filed the suit Wednesday in California federal court.

What are Weinstein’s lawyers saying?

Phyllis Kupferstein, Weinstein’s attorney, told The Hollywood Reporter that McGowan’s claims are baseless.

“Once and for all, Rose McGowan will be shown to be what she is; a publicity seeker looking for money,” the statement said. “From the moment she sought a multimillion dollar payout in return for not making these baseless allegations, which we rejected, we knew that she was waiting for an opportune time to begin this.

“We will demonstrate that this case has no legal merit,” the statement concluded.

Eric George, an attorney for Bloom, said that McGowan’s suit is not “credible.”

“It is inexcusable that Ms. McGowan chose to include my client in her lawsuit,” George told the outlet. “Facts matter. There is simply no credible factual or legal basis for her claims against my client. We look forward to our day in court to set the record straight.”

What else?

McGowan preemptively addressed any fallout from her suit on social media Wednesday night.

“I’m preparing for the smear campaign to begin again,” she tweeted. “If you start reading horrible things about me on Instagram, Twitter or FB, understand that they are likely bots being paid for to damage my reputation. If you start reading sites that trash me, know where it’s coming from, an indicted rapist and his fixers. I tell the truth to power, I’ve done it my whole life. I’m not perfect, but I know I am a good person who fights for the voiceless. If it’s happening to me, it can happen to all of us. Here’s to justice, yours and mine. #RoseArmy.”

Read the full 72-page complaint below: