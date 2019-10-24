Rose McGowan has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein and two of his former lawyers, claiming they conspired with a private intelligence firm and engaged in racketeering to discredit her rape allegations.

The suit, filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles, alleges that Weinstein and his ex-attorneys, including Lisa Bloom, went to great measures to silence McGowan from speaking out about how the disgraced movie mogul allegedly raped her in 1997, The Washington Times reported. This included an unlawful “sprawling smear campaign to defraud, malign, and marginalize McGowan,” the “Charmed” star’s attorneys said.

Weinstein has denied the rape allegation.

In the complaint obtained by Fox News, McGowan alleges the defendants worked with private intelligence agency Black Cube to prevent her from exposing Weinstein in her memoir “Brave” during 2016 and 2017.

The actress claims that a representative of Black Cube tricked her into divulging a large portion of the book’s contents by posing as a women’s advocate.

Weinstein and his team eventually paid McGowan $100,000 to settle her claims that he raped her in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival. The settlement reportedly included a nondisclosure agreement.

“Back then — as Weinstein had done with other women he assaulted or otherwise abused — Weinstein paid McGowan money as a settlement and expected her to go away and keep her mouth shut,” the complaint said, according to Fox News.

Weinstein’s civil attorney Phyllis Kupferstein dismissed McGowan’s claims, stating that her lawsuit is proof that she was looking for a payout from the start of the ordeal.

“Once and for all, Rose McGowan will be shown to be what she is: a publicity seeker looking for money,” he said in a statement.