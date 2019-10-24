So here’s your horrible story of the day. A Seattle man named Rene Maya Estrada, who is apparently also an illegal immigrant, has been arrested and charged with raping a teenager at knifepoint. However, in this case, the rape didn’t happen on the street it happened in the girl’s own home. Why was Estrada in the girl’s home? Because her parents had invited to live there temporarily:

Considered an extreme flight risk, prosecutors say he has been in Washington for eight months, appears to have been subject to immigration-removal proceedings in 2005, and had his Mexican passport with him at the time of his arrest. It also appears a warrant was issued for his arrest in Colorado on drug charges, according to the records. “The defendant is essentially a stranger to the victim. He was homeless and her parents allowed him to stay in their apartment in order to help him get on his feet,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Celia Lee wrote in charging papers… Two days later, “the defendant waited for the victim to arrive home from work, grabbed her and forced her into her bedroom at knifepoint, where he removed her clothing and raped her. He told her he would kill her if she did not comply with his demands,” Lee wrote. “When she resisted, he punched her. He then moved her, at knifepoint, to the laundry room, where he raped her again.”

The 17-year-old victim finally escaped because of some quick thinking. A car pulled up outside the laundry room and she claimed the people inside, who were strangers, were her cousins. She raced to the car and got in and Estrada left. Once he was gone she told the real story to a woman in the parking lot who called 911.

Police responded but were unable to arrest Estrada. Four days later he showed up at the teen’s place of work saying he felt bad. She called 911 and this time the police got him.

ICE is reportedly investigating Rene Estrada but, as of today, hasn’t said whether or not he has been deported in the past.

This isn’t the first time a homeless person has been accused of rape this year. Three months ago a 60-year-old homeless man was accused of raping two teens, aged 13 and 14, after providing them with drugs. And last year a 24-year-old homeless man was accused of raping a 40-year-old woman in the bathroom of a car dealership. That woman, identified only as Lindsey, later approached documentary filmmaker Christopher Rufo to tell her story. After they released a video describing her rape, Lindsey said she faced a backlash from progressives in Seattle who didn’t like that her story was making homeless people look bad:

Progressive activists launched a counterattack against Lindsey on social media. Local journalist Erica Barnett claimed that the story drew attention because Lindsey is an “attractive blonde woman” and dismissed the victim’s “many tears” as theatrics serving a false narrative that the homeless represent a danger to the community. She demanded that the media temper its reporting and be mindful that “graphic descriptions of violent rape may be triggering for survivors.” Barnett’s message was amplified on left-wing Twitter; Councilwoman Lorena Gonzalez claimed that Lindsey’s story would create fear and cause harm to communities “that may already be triggered.”

There’s definitely a contingent of Seattle progressives who don’t want to hear any bad news about the homeless, not even from victims of rape.

As for Estrada, it’s hard to imagine how someone could become such a POS that they would rape the daughter of people who offered him a free place to live just two days later. Then again, it’s also hard to imagine being a parent dumb enough to let someone like this into your home. If a company had let a homeless man move into its offices and someone was raped, the company would surely be sued. It’s a shame this girl can’t benefit by suing her own parents.