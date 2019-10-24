Rapper Eminem was investigated in 2018 by the Secret Service over “threatening lyrics” from one of the songs on his album, “Revival,” BuzzFeed reports.

The probe, sparked by an email from entertainment news outlet TMZ, examined whether Eminem’s song, “Framed,” included a threatening comment toward Ivanka Trump and inappropriate comments toward President Donald Trump.

The documents, published by BuzzFeed, say the song “was about a murder that he could remember and must be ‘framed’ with the specific lyrics, ‘Donald Duck’s on as the Tonka Truck in the yard. But dog, how the f– is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car? . . . ’cause I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde Girl, that motherf–in’ baton twirler that got dumped in the pond, Second murder with no recollection of it . . .”

A TMZ employee emailed the Secret Service on Dec. 15, 2017, the day Eminem’s album was released, requesting a comment on whether Eminem was being investigated.

“I want to know if your agency is investigating Eminem for his threatening lyrics about First daughter Ivanka Trump,” the person wrote.

The case was not referred to a federal prosecutor.