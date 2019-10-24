More than one month after its completion, the long-awaited Justice Department inspector general’s report on alleged Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses still has not been released, prompting a top Republican senator to wonder if it’s going to be quashed by the “deep state.”

“All of the delays and excuses why the Horowitz IG FISA report isn’t public yet after several months of anticipation of its issues leads me to the suspicion it’s going to be ‘deep six’ by the deep state,” wrote Sen. Charles Grassley on Twitter.

The Washington Examiner reported the tweet by Grassley, a former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, “echoes concerns by Trump allies about current and former officials jockeying to blackout as much of the report as possible while the expected release date appears to keep getting pushed back.”

Former Republican Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz, now a Fox News contributor, said last week there’s an “intra-agency debate” about de-classification and the report could be 10-20% redacted when it is released.

Horowitz examined the Obama Justice Department’s use of the infamous Steele dossier to obtain warrants to spy on Trump campaign adviser Carter Page in 2016. The FISA court that approved the warrants was not informed that the document of salacious, unverified claims against Trump was funded by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Robert Mueller’s special counsel report debunked its major claims and was unable to verify any of them. Dossier author Christopher Steele admitted in court its contents were “unverified.”

A DOJ official who spoke with Fox News insisted there was no dispute over redactions in the Horowitz report.

“The FBI and the DOJ are working together smoothly on the declassification process,” the official said.

Horowitz wrote in a letter to Congress last month announcing the completion of his investigation that his “team has reviewed over one million records and conducted over 100 interviews.”

Several witnesses, he said, “only recently agreed to be interviewed.”

After the classification process is completed, the report will be returned to Horowitz.

His team will then “proceed with our usual process for preparing final draft public and classified reports and ensuring that appropriate reviews occur for accuracy and comment purposes.”

The report will then be delivered to Congress.

