The Senate confirmed a President TrumpDonald John TrumpSchedule for additional depositions in impeachment inquiry revealed Sondland attorney disputes key portions of Taylor testimony: report Impeachment inquiry might be public by mid-November: report MORE district court pick on Thursday who was labeled “not qualified” by the American Bar Association (ABA).

Justin Walker was confirmed as a judge for the Western District of Kentucky in a 50-41 party-line vote.

The ABA noted in a recent memo to senators that the “Standing Committee believes that Mr. Walker does not presently have the requisite trial or litigation experience or its equivalent.” The committee gave Walker a “not qualified” rating.

Democrats have railed against Walker, whose nomination was advanced last week by the Senate Judiciary Committee in a party-line vote.

“They may not have ever seen a ‘Perry Mason’ show and certainly didn’t stick around for the second half of any ‘Law and Order’ episode,” Durbin said. “Now they want to be trial judges for the rest of their natural lives.” The ABA noted in its review that Walker “has a very substantial gap, namely the absence of any significant trial experience.”

Republicans, who hold a 53-47 majority in the chamber, lined up behind Walker’s nomination.