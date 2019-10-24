Senate Republicans introduced a resolution on Thursday condemning the impeachment inquiry against President TrumpDonald John TrumpSchedule for additional depositions in impeachment inquiry revealed Sondland attorney disputes key portions of Taylor testimony: report Impeachment inquiry might be public by mid-November: report MORE and calling on the House to hold a formal vote on the inquiry.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham nixes plan to send Pelosi letter warning GOP won’t convict Trump Graham: White House needs to do better job on impeachment messaging Graham implores Trump on Syria: ‘Listen to your commanders’ MORE (R-S.C.) is spearheading the resolution, which is backed by 44 GOP senators including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Memo: GOP schisms deepen as Trump impeachment pressure rises Hillicon Valley: Lawmakers unleash on Zuckerberg | House passes third election interference bill | Online extremism legislation advances in House | Google claims quantum computing breakthrough Trump prepares to formally withdraw U.S. from Paris Climate Accord MORE (R-Ky.).

Graham, during a press conference with reporters, lashed out the House impeachment inquiry calling it a “secret proceeding” and a “rogue action” that “denies due process.”

“The process in the House today I think is a danger to the future of the presidency,” Graham told reporters.

He argued that under the current procedure Trump was “pretty much shut out,” adding “God help future presidents.”

The resolution, if passed, would throw Senate support behind asking the House to “vote to open a formal impeachment inquiry and provide President Trump with fundamental constitutional protections” before going further into the impeachment inquiry.

The resolution calls on the House to hold a formal vote to start the impeachment inquiry, argues that the House should give Trump “due process” including “the ability to confront his accusers” and says that the House should give Republicans the ability to issue their own subpoenas.

The GOP senators not cosponsoring the resolution as of Thursday afternoon, according to a list from Graham’s office, are: Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyThe Memo: GOP schisms deepen as Trump impeachment pressure rises Coulter: Debate questions that the Democrats should have been asked New bipartisan Senate climate caucus aims to take ‘politics’ out of the topic MORE (R-Utah), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsGOP Sen. Collins says she will oppose controversial Trump court pick The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Better Medicare Alliance – Diplomat’s ‘powerful’ testimony and ‘lynching’ attract headlines CNN: Biden likened Clinton impeachment to ‘partisan lynching’ in 1998 MORE (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiNew bipartisan Senate climate caucus aims to take ‘politics’ out of the topic McConnell to Republicans: Defend Trump on process Mulvaney defends decision to host G-7 at Doral: Trump ‘considers himself to be in the hospitality business’ MORE (R-Alaska), Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerTrump donor hosting Romney fundraiser Bennet reintroduces bill to ban lawmakers from becoming lobbyists GOP warns Graham letter to Pelosi on impeachment could ‘backfire’ MORE (R-Colo.), Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderExtreme left thinking infiltrates veteran groups — to the detriment of vets GOP braces for impeachment brawl McConnell tightlipped as impeachment furor grows MORE (R-Tenn.), Mike Enzi Michael (Mike) Bradley EnziPoll: Majority of independent voters want GOP to retain control of Senate in 2020 Here are the lawmakers who aren’t seeking reelection in 2020 Liz Cheney and Rand Paul extend war of words MORE (R-Wyo.), Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonJoe Lieberman’s son running for Senate in Georgia Poll: Majority of independent voters want GOP to retain control of Senate in 2020 Embracing President Mike Pence might be GOP’s best play MORE (R-Ga.), Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanSenators fear Syria damage ‘irreversible’ after Esper, Milley briefing Overnight Defense: Trump hits Iranian central bank with sanctions | Trump meeting with Ukrainian leader at UN | Trump touts relationship with North Korea’s Kim as ‘best thing’ for US Exclusive: Kushner tells GOP it needs to unify behind immigration plan MORE (R-Alaska) and Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanRural broadband in jeopardy unless Congress fixes taxing problem Overnight Defense — Presented by Boeing — Pence says Turkey agrees to ceasefire | Senators vow to move forward with Turkey sanctions | Mulvaney walks back comments tying Ukraine aid to 2016 probe On The Money: Senate fails to override Trump veto over border emergency | Trump resort to host G-7 next year | Senators to push Turkey sanctions despite ceasefire | McConnell tees up funding votes MORE (R-Ohio).

The resolution comes as Republicans have fumed over the House impeachment inquiry, which has included near daily closed-door depositions with current and former administration officials. House investigations center around whether Trump withheld aid to Ukraine in exchange for the country opening an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenImpeachment inquiry might be public by mid-November: report The Memo: GOP schisms deepen as Trump impeachment pressure rises Graham nixes plan to send Pelosi letter warning GOP won’t convict Trump MORE and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump and his GOP allies on Capitol Hill have criticized how House Democrats are handling the impeachment inquiry, arguing they should hold a vote to formally launch the investigation.

McConnell in a statement said the House inquiry is “violating basic rules of due process” and “breaking with critical precedents.”

“House Democrats are even denying their own Republican colleagues basic procedural rights that the minority party was granted throughout previous impeachments,” McConnell added.

Sen. John Kennedy John Neely KennedyMORE (R-La.), who is also cosponsoring the resolution, added that lawmakers “can’t just ignore centuries of precedent and the protections set up in our Constitution. Democrats musts think the American people are really stupid.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSpeier to run for Oversight gavel Graham nixes plan to send Pelosi letter warning GOP won’t convict Trump House passes third bill aimed at preventing foreign election interference MORE (D-Calif.) has argued the rules don’t require a vote. However, Republicans say it would give them more leeway to call their own witnesses and put swing-state Democrats on the record on launching the impeachment inquiry.

Graham also blasted the media, saying they would be “beating the shit out of us” if Republicans were running a similar inquiry against a Democratic president.

“If we pulled this stunt you would be eating us alive,” Graham said. “I think if a Republican were doing to a Democrat what we’re doing, you would be all over me and I think it says a lot about people in your business.”

“I am confident that if we had an Intel committee inquiry involving a Democratic president where we selectively leaked stuff you would be calling us every kind of bad name, and we would deserve it,” Graham added.

Graham has emerged as one of the president’s loudest supporters against the House impeachment inquiry. His press conference on Thursday came shortly after he went to the White House for lunch and a situation briefing on Syria.

Asked about the lunch and Trump’s mood, Graham said “he felt like since the time he’s become president, he’s been hounded about things he didn’t do. He feels like that it never ends.”

Graham first floated the idea of the resolution during an interview this week with Fox News’s Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityThe Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Nareit — Trump lifting Turkey sanctions after claiming ‘permanent’ ceasefire Clinton 2020 whisper campaign hits new heights Graham to introduce resolution condemning House impeachment inquiry MORE.

“This resolution puts the Senate on record condemning the House. … Here’s the point of the resolution: Any impeachment vote based on this process, to me, is illegitimate, is unconstitutional, and should be dismissed in the Senate without a trial,” Graham told Hannity.

Updated at 4:43 p.m.